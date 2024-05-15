Rajasthan police bars personnel from posting non-work related videos in uniform

Jaipur: Rajasthan police on Tuesday warned its personnel of strict departmental action if they post on social media videos, reels or stories that are not connected to police work but show them in uniform.

Instructions in this regard have been given to police officers of all the districts by Rajasthan Director General of Police UR Sahu.

Sahu said that it is against the rules for police personnel to post or upload their videos, reels and stories in uniform that have no connection with police work.