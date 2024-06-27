Rajasthan relieved over Monsoon's arrival, more rains predicted over next few days

Jaipur: Monsoon has entered the parched state of Rajasthan with many of its parts experiencing good spells of showers. Although the capital city, Jaipur saw an overcast sky in the morning today, heavy rains are still eluding it.

According to IMD Jaipur, monsoons entered Rajasthan on June 26 via its southern and eastern parts. In the last 24 hours, parts of Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota districts have been witnessing monsoon showers with thunder and lightning.

Parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur and Jaipur districts are also witnessing light to medium rains today.