Rajasthan's BJP legislator lashes out at own govt for 'no work being done'

He also said that all legislators are unhappy as none of their work is being done and also talked about complaining to the chief minister. He said, “It doesn’t feel that there has been a regime change. We have a shortage of staff in our Nagar Palika but the minister is not bothered to hear our grievances. And we have to come frequently to Jaipur to get an audience with the minister. “

His outburst has obviously given ammunition to the Opposition. Congress’s leader in the House, Tikaram Jully said that “BJP legislators have started coming out in the open against their own government. One can imagine what is the plight of the common man when BJP’s own representatives seem to have no coordination with their own government. The parchiwali sarkar is a failure on all fronts.”

The Congress X handle Rajasthan PCC has cashed in on the incident and put up the legislator’s post and viral video on their handle, prominently displaying his words Chor hain Sab. Koi Sunwai nahi hoti (All are thieves. No one is there to listen), reiterating that these are BJP’s legislator’s own words and that he is speaking for his own parchiwali sarkar.