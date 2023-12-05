Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur; Goldy Brar gang claims responsibility

Jaipur: A Karni Sena leader was shot dead in broad daylight here today as unidentified assailants barged into the house and began firing indiscriminately.

Sukhhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was killed and two others injured as three people barged into his house in Shyam Nagar, a posh locality, after firing at his gunman, who was guarding the house.

On hearing the first shot, Gogamedi came out, which is when the assailants fired at least two rounds directly at him. One shot him in the head and another just scraped his chest. These two people then entered the room and fired indiscriminately at two others present who were sitting in the living room. The police said the assailants, four of them, had probably come in a car and three of them escaped on a scooter, which was wrested from a passerby, who was also attacked.

According to doctors, Gogamedi died on the spot, although he and two others injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.