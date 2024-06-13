Removing minor girl's inner wear and undressing oneself 'not attempt to rape': Rajasthan High Court ruling in 33-year-old case

About the ruling, Vidya says, “If you look at the two actions - that of 'removing inner wear and getting the child naked' are two separate acts. They need not indicate rape. People could be gratified in many ways - there are many fetishes which the average person might consider weird. We do not know what exactly happened in this case and what the accused person thought of doing. The surprising thing is that the ruling is being given in a 33-year-old case. It is actually a case fit for 'justice delayed is justice denied'”.

Vidya adds, “Also POCSO wasn’t there 33 years back, but if the case ruling was based on the Act, it would have been viewed very differently. It would not have taken into account just the acts but the context and the relationship with accused as well - and then may have even been viewed as aggravated sexual assault, attracting a higher sentence.”

Citing a somewhat similar case of Chatu Lal versus the state of Uttarakhand (criminal appeal no 2127 of 2009), wherein the victim was an adult, Vijay Goyal, a child rights activist in Jaipur, says “The Supreme Court convicted the accused for offences under Section 354 and Section 511 read with Section 376 IPC. Although the victim was an adult in this case.”

However, Swagata Raha, a legal researcher and Co-director of Restorative Practices, Enfold, Bengaluru, says, “Based on the news report, it appears that this is a case from 1991, a time when the law addressed child sexual abuse in a very limited manner. The POCSO Act was not applicable and anything shorn of penetration of the vagina by the penis would fall under outraging the modesty of a woman under Section 354, IPC.”