Pakistani intruder arrested near border village in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested a Pakistani intruder who crossed into the Indian territory, officials said on Sunday.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena said Jagsi Kohli (20), a resident of Hakli Kharoda Tharparkar in the neighbouring country, reached Jhadpa village, eight kilometres inside the Indian border, on Saturday night.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Rajasthan Police and the BSF, he added.