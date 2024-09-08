Runners from across world to participate in Udaipur half marathon

The official race-day jersey, in striking blue colour and inspired by the serene Fateh Sagar Lake, was also unveiled in the presence of Udaipur Collector Arvind Poswal, Udaipur Inspector General of Police Ajay Pal Lamba, Hindustan Zinc CEO and avid marathoner Arun Misra and founder of Anybody Can Run (ABCR) Manoj Soni, a release said.