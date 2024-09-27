Sanjivani case: Shekhawat got relief in Rajasthan HC due to SOG's U-turn under BJP govt, says Gehlot

Jaipur: Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat got relief in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam case in the high court due to a "U-turn" by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday gave a relief to Shekhawat in the case and disposed of the petition seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him.

Gehlot has now demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be formed under the chairmanship of a retired high court judge to investigate the matter.