Seize and attach illegal properties and constructions in Ranthambore: Rajasthan High Court

Hearing a criminal miscellaneous petition, the court of Justice Sameer Jain on Tuesday expressed concern over the ongoing construction and encroachment in the critical tiger habitat in Ranthambore.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 08:07 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 08:07 IST
India NewsRajasthanRajasthan High Court

