Slain Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi laid to rest in native village

One of the gunmen, Navneet Singh Shekhawat was shot dead in retaliatory firing. The other two identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana of Jaipur and Nitin Fauji of Haryana managed to escape. Although Rajasthan Police has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is to take over the probe soon. The police are conducting raids on a number of hideouts in the state and Haryana. The Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the killing.

The Karni Sena had called for a state-wide bandh in protest against the killing. And the state witnessed disruptions, shutdowns due to the bandh called by Rajputs, who gathered at many places across the state and demanded immediate arrest of the assailants.

Gogamedi is said to have asked for security as he was being threatened by members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He, however, was not provided the security cover, despite inputs from Punjab police. The FIR registered by Gogamedi's wife Sheela Shekhawat alleges that former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Rajasthan DGP failed to provide security despite threats.

However, Gogamedi was a known history-sheeter and had at least 30 cases of crimes like rape, murder and abduction lodged against him.