Sonia Gandhi, two BJP candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Jaipur: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state, Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma said. Tuesday was the last day for withdrawing nominations.

As no other candidates were contesting, the three leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed, the officer said.

It will be the 77-year-old Congress leader's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP. She was first elected as an MP in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president.

She will be the second member of the Gandhi family to enter Rajya Sabha after former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was a member of the Upper House from August 1964 to February 1967.