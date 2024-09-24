Teams of forest dept, Army capture two leopards in Udaipur's Gogunda

Udaipur: The forest department in Udaipur district, with help of the Army, has captured two leopards, bringing a sigh of relief to residents of Gogunda town where three people were killed in attacks by the big cats last week, officials said on Tuesday.

The leopards were captured in separate cages on Monday night, they added.

The traps were set following a wave of panic in the community after the rise in deaths due to leopard attacks.