What was meant to be a relaxing luxury getaway turned into a deeply distressing experience for a pregnant woman and her husband from Chennai. 

The couple had booked a one-night stay at the Leela Palace, Udaipur, on January 26, 2025, after checking out from another premium hotel, Radisson Blu. But their stay at the second property allegedly took a disturbing turn when a housekeeping staff member entered their room with the master key while both guests were inside the washroom.

"No service" shouted the married couple

According to the complainant and her husband, despite repeatedly shouting "no service," the staff member went ahead to unlock the room and then peep through a broken washroom door, violating their privacy. 

Hotel tries to settle privacy issue with lemon juice

Shaken and uncomforted, the couple immediately reported the matter to the hotel reception. However, the staff there allegedly attempted to trivialise the incident by offering lemon juice and an extension of their stay—an act the couple felt showed a complete lack of understanding of the gravity of the situation.

Moved to DCDRC

The couple then approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai (North).

At the time of the incident, the woman was pregnant, a detail that weighed heavily in the case. "The incident caused severe mental trauma, humiliation, and emotional distress to the Complainant, who was pregnant at the time and was left crying inconsolably, while her husband felt completely helpless," the official document stated.

Full refund, compensation

Nearly a year later, the case has made headlines after the Commission ruled firmly supporting the couple. 

The hotel has now been directed to refund the full room tariff of ₹55,500, along with nine percent annual interest calculated from the date of stay until the amount is realised.

But that's not all.

Holding the hotel responsible for breaching a guest's fundamental right to privacy, the Commission also ordered the Leela Palace to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation.