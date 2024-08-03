Rajnath Singh urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

"This time also you should hoist the national flag, the symbol of India's pride and honour, in your homes from August 9 to August 15 with great respect. All of you are also requested to hoist the 'tricolour' at your homes and also take a selfie and upload it on the www. harghartiranga.com website. Along with participating in this campaign yourself, inspire others to join it as well," the minister wrote on the social media platform.