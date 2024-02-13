Rajya Sabha election: Nitish Kumar's close aide Sanjay Jha to be JD(U)'s candidate

Patna: JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be the party's candidate for biennial Rajya Sabha polls, sources said on Tuesday.

Jha, who is a member of the state legislative council, will be sent to the Upper House of Parliament, the party sources said, adding that a formal announcement will be made soon.

The polls, for which the last date of filing nomination papers is February 15, are scheduled for six seats in Bihar. The ruling NDA comprising the JD(U) and the BJP, is contesting three.