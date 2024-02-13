JOIN US
Rajya Sabha election: Nitish Kumar's close aide Sanjay Jha to be JD(U)'s candidate

Last Updated 13 February 2024, 14:04 IST

Patna: JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha, a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be the party's candidate for biennial Rajya Sabha polls, sources said on Tuesday.

Jha, who is a member of the state legislative council, will be sent to the Upper House of Parliament, the party sources said, adding that a formal announcement will be made soon.

The polls, for which the last date of filing nomination papers is February 15, are scheduled for six seats in Bihar. The ruling NDA comprising the JD(U) and the BJP, is contesting three.

The BJP has named state women's wing chief Dharmshila Gupta and state vice president Bhim Singh as its candidates from the state.

The remaining three seats are likely to be contested by 'Mahagathbandhan' which comprises the RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

(Published 13 February 2024, 14:04 IST)
