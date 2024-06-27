Rajya Sabha privileges panel holds 12 MPs guilty of misconduct for causing disruptions, cautions them

New Delhi: The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday held 12 opposition MPs, including the AAP's Sanjay Singh, guilty of misconduct for disrupting House proceedings last August and cautioned them to desist from such behaviour in future.

In the report tabled in the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday, the privileges panel held AAP MP Sanjay Singh guilty of disregarding the directions of the Chairman.

It has accepted Singh's unconditional apology in the matter and recommended revocation of his suspension after considering that the punishment suffered by him was sufficient.