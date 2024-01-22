Ram mandir consecration: Bachchan, Rajini, Alia-Ranbir attend ceremony; Novel protest by Parvathy, Jeo Baby as they share Preamble pictures

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were some of the prominent Indian cinema personalities who attended the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday.

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, filmmakers Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene along with her husband Sriram Nene and producer Mahaveer Jain also made an appearance as part of the contingent from the Indian film industry at the ceremony.

Amitabh Bachchan left for Ayodhya from Mumbai on Monday along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. At the temple premises, the screen icon was spotted interacting with Arun Govil, the actor who became a household name with the portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1987 TV serial "Ramayan". The Bachchans also met BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani at the venue.