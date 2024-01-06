Ram temple invitations, upcoming LS polls in the fore as a new year begins

Happy New Year, dear readers! Welcome to the first political theatre of 2024. As we start off with resolutions to step up our lives, we bring you some grasping political stories that captured the national imagination in the past week—while some are brand new, others are carried over from the previous year.
The Ram temple inauguration has become a hot topic throughout the country. The Congress has accused that the event has become a "one-man show" while a Ram mandir agitator's arrest ruffled feathers in Karnataka. With this in mind, we've compiled the biggest political news for you to read. Adding more spice to the mix, political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with their strategies.
Let's dive into the main political events of the week.
Tall tale of the Ram temple: Guest checklist
Excitement is building as Ayodhya approaches the Ram Temple inauguration, with people guessing who will attend and who will not. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh spoke about Congress President Kharge and Sonia Gandhi's attendance, keeping us guessing about them showing up. "At the right time, I will tell you their decision," he said.
However, not everyone is thrilled about the guest list. Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi called it a 'one man show,' expressing dissatisfaction over certain parties not being invited.
The Ram Mandir fever is hitting Bengaluru as well, where Hindu volunteers are asking malls to display temple replicas and broadcast Ramotsav. Debating on whether it is some sort of pressuring manuever, the BJP Yuva Morcha said they are not 'coercing' the malls but are 'just requesting'.
In West Bengal, an outreach program by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is being carried out, where volunteers, including those from the RSS, are handing out Akshata – sacred rice, an invitation, a description and a photograph of the Ram temple.
Meanwhile in Bihar, state BJP President Samrat Choudhary flagged off a ‘Luv Kush Rath Yatra’ that would cross all 38 districts of the state before reaching Ayodhya on January 22.
Meanwhile in Karnataka, the leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that the Congress is 'terrorising' Hindu activists by reopening cases related to commotions during the agitation in Ayodhya 31 years ago. Srikant Poojari (51) was arrested during the agitation for a Ram temple in 1992.
Recently, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told to police to pursue pending cases, after which Poojari was taken into custody.
New year, new milestones for Congress
Congress's 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign has raised Rs 10 crore in the first two weeks ahead of 2024 polls. The Congress had launched the campaign on December 18, 2023, with Mallikarjun Kharge donating Rs 1.38 lakh to the party on the first day.
The campaign is aiming to generate resources for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann took a dig at the Congress, saying "Ek thi Cong" (Once there was Congress) can be the world's shortest story mothers in Punjab and Delhi could tell their kids.
Mann made the comment came up when mediapersons questioned him about the Punjab Congress showing reluctance to enter an alliance with AAP.
Both AAP and Congress are part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which is getting ready to challenge BJP in the upcoming general elections.
BJP's Tamil Nadu takeover: The pre-poll game
With Lok Sabha polls around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a visit to Tamil Nadu, which has recently witnessed severe flood situations across districts. Upon the PM's visit, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that seeking more funds to handle the post-flood situation should be viewed not as a "political slogan but a genuine demand."
Modi, who had witnessed massive protests during his previous visits to the state, received a warm welcome by Tamil Nadu BJP, with the party's supporters chanting 'Modi, Modi' during the speech of Stalin, which prompted the PM to ask them to calm down.
This outreach programme by the BJP is to try their luck in gaining ground in Tamil Nadu, where the AIADMK snapped ties with it a couple of months ago.
Adding to the state's agenda, Tamil Nadu is set to host the Khelo India Youth Games this month from Jan 19-31. Sports Minister Udhayanidhi, who was recently under fierce attack for his tirade against Sanatan Dharma, met PM Modi to invite him for the opening ceremony of the aforementioned Games.
Udhayanidhi also met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday to discuss "the progress of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in safeguarding the secular ethos of the nation".
Lok Sabha polls: The countdown begins
National politics is getting interesting, with alliances move towards seat-sharing discussions. I.N.D.I.A bloc faces trouble as Congress and the TMC have entered a war of words over seat-sharing in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. TMC wants to leave just two seats for the grand old party, which has upset the Congress Bengal unit. As Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury trains his gun on the Mamata Banerjee-led party, the TMC has given Congress more time to figure things out.
Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar became the president of Janata Dal (United) after Lalan Singh stepped down.
Godhra like situation possible in Karnataka, warns Cong
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya this month, Congress leader B K Hariprasad claimed that there is a possibility of a ‘Godhra-like incident’ in Karnataka.
The 2002 Godhra train burning case being the worst communal riots in India's post-independence history, Hariprasad has received backlash for his comment. He said, “The Karnataka government should be alert because in Gujarat during the same occasion, the Kar Sevaks were set on fire at Godhra."
After B K Hariprasad's statement, Former Karnataka BJP chief and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday demanded his arrest. Kateel believes that if anyone has information regarding any planned attack, instead of spreading canards, they should inform the state department.
Kejriwal's ED woes continue
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been ignoring the constant ED summons being sent to him for questioning in the alleged Excise policy scam case, in which two of his ministers are already behind bars. Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that the ruling BJP wants to arrest him to prevent him from campaigning in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Elsewhere in India
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up for polls with his 'Raa-Kadaliraa' campaign, which started from January 5 and is set to continue till January 29, marking his longest political campaign since being released on bail. After nearly 50 days in prison, he's set to connect with the people again.
In the same state, CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, Y S Sharmila, joined Congress, merging her YSRTP with the party. This move comes after 13 years of family tensions, where her family was forced out following Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attempt to claim his father’s political legacy.
On the other hand, many states witnessed protests held by truckers' associations against stricter punishments prescribed within the new law on hit-and-run cases. The newly implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) is set to replace the Indian Penal Code and suggests stricter provisions, including punishment of up to 10 years for drivers involved in hit-and-run cases or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.
Many states experienced some degree of violence, while in some cases authorities were successful in bringing the situation under control.
Meanwhile, the Congress came out in support of the truckers' protest, saying the misuse of the legislation can lead to an "extortionist network" and "organised corruption". Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of "penalising the poor" while stalling investment in the infrastructure sector.
Rahul Gandhi also came out in support of "hard working drivers" and called the law 'harsh' and said that it could have "fatal consequences" and "badly affect" truckers' lives.
Following the tense situation, the government on Tuesday began their efforts to end the strike that threatened to impact fuel buying in the states.
Though Nashik district authorities were successful in calling off the strike, Rajasthan witnessed violence to some extent.
On the other hand, ‘Shukriya Modi Bhaijaan’ in UP, ‘Shukriya Modi Bhau’ in Maharashtra and ‘Shukriya Modi Anna’ in Tamil Nadu — the ‘shukriyas’ are apparently rolling out as part of a new BJP offensive aimed at Muslim women beneficiaries ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
After a prolonged delay, Rajasthan this week saw a 22-member strong Cabinet being sworn in, with at least 17 first-timers.
The world theatre
Weeks after Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in US' Newark was vandalised, Vijay’s Sherawali Temple, which is a Hindu temple in California, was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti on Friday.
The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), following the incident took the issue on their X handle to highlight the issue.
Following the incident, the foundation urged temple leaders to be aware that such graffiti qualifies as a hate crime.
