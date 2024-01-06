Ram temple invitations, upcoming LS polls in the fore as a new year begins

Happy New Year, dear readers! Welcome to the first political theatre of 2024. As we start off with resolutions to step up our lives, we bring you some grasping political stories that captured the national imagination in the past week—while some are brand new, others are carried over from the previous year.

The Ram temple inauguration has become a hot topic throughout the country. The Congress has accused that the event has become a "one-man show" while a Ram mandir agitator's arrest ruffled feathers in Karnataka. With this in mind, we've compiled the biggest political news for you to read. Adding more spice to the mix, political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with their strategies.

Let's dive into the main political events of the week.