Rapid rise in students cycling to school in rural India, girls leading 'silent revolution': Research

"Nationally, cycling to school levels increased from 6.6 per cent to 11.2 per cent over the decade (2007 to 2017). These levels nearly doubled in rural India (6.3 per cent to 12.3 per cent) while remaining stable (7.8 per cent to 8.3 per cent) in urban areas. Among the four population sub-groups, the largest increase in cycling was among girls in rural areas," Agrawal said.