Rare 'triple-dip' La Nina behind unusual air quality trend in India in 2022-23: Study

"The winter of 2022-23 coincided with the last phase of an unusual triple-dip La Niña event, the first in the 21st century. This phenomenon, influenced by climate change, impacted the large-scale wind pattern, playing a decisive role in preventing stagnation conditions in north Indian cities and thus improving air quality," said R H Kripalani, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and co-author of the report.