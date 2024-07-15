Rashtra Sevika Samiti welcomes Centre's move to observe Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

Nagpur: The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, a nationalist women's organisation which parallels the RSS, has passed a resolution welcoming the Central government's decision to observe June 25 as the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.

The resolution was adopted at the half-yearly meeting of national executives and representatives of Samiti concluded on Sunday, according to a release.

A total of 400 representatives from various states attended the three-day conclave held at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.