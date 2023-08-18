Rattled by splits in Shiv Sena & NCP, Uddhav Thackeray & Sharad Pawar to reach out to people of Maharashtra

After the August 31-September 1 Mumbai meeting of I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc, joint rallies of the leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP would be planned.

After the crack in the NCP, Pawar addressed a rally in Nashik, however, postponed the series in the wake of the heavy monsoon period. Pawar restarted the rallies on August 17 by addressing a rally in Beed. Thackeray is set to visit Marathwada and address a rally on August 27 in Hingoli.

For both Pawar and Thackeray, the chief architects of MVA, the respective visits across the state, particularly in the districts where the MPs and MLAs switched sides to the NDA, is going to be important.

After the I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai, the MVA allies will have joint Vajramth series of rallies as well as workers' conclaves to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

The first rally was held at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier Aurangabad), the headquarters of Marathwada region, on April 2 followed by one on April 14 in Nagpur, the headquarters of the Vidarbha region.

On May 1, the MVA rally was held in the state capital of Mumbai coinciding with the Maharashtra Diwas festivities.

On May 14, a rally was planned in Pune, the headquarters of Western Maharashtra, followed by May 28 in Kolhapur and then on June 3 in Nashik, the hub of North Maharashtra. However, the rallies of Pune, Kolhapur and Nashik had to be postponed. Now, these cities and other remaining places would be covered.