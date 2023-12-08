Rejected allegations of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt

New Delhi: In calling for India's cooperation into its allegations of a potential Indian link to the killing of a Khalistani leader on its soil, Canada has not provided any "specific and relevant information" to New Delhi for it to act upon, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in Lok Sabha that the government has conveyed to Canada its "concerns" over activities of anti-India elements in that country and requested Ottawa to take action against such elements besides denying space to them.

The government has rejected the allegations of its involvement in "any act of violence" in Canada, he said replying to a question.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an explosive allegation of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil on June 18. India has strongly rejected the charges.

"The government has rejected the allegations of the government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada. While calling for India's 'cooperation', the Canadian government has not provided any specific and relevant information for us to act upon," Muraleedharan said.