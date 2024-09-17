Fire at data centre causes India-wide outage for Reliance Jio users

The website also showed that more than half of the affected users were facing issues related to their mobile network, while others had mobile internet and broadband-related complaints.

A spokesperson for Reliance Jio said that some of its users faced problems in the morning due to "minor technical issues" which have been resolved and services were fully restored as of 15:40 IST (10:10 GMT).

Jio leads India's telecom space with nearly 48.9 crore subscribers as of June-end, ahead of its rival Bharti Airtel's 28.1crore subscribers and Vodafone Idea's 12.8 crore subscribers, as per data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea told Reuters that they did not experience any similar disruptions across their networks.