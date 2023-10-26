Religious preacher Baba Maharaj Satarkar dies

Thane: Noted kirtankar Baba Maharaj Satarkar died at Nerul in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.
He was 89.
Satarkar used to give religious discourses across Maharashtra and foreign countries.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a condolence message said Satarkar's death was a great loss to the state.
"He was like a guiding light in his field. Baba Maharaj's luscious voice and his style of presentation were melodious. The contribution of Baba Maharaj will always be remembered.”