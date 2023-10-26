JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Religious preacher Baba Maharaj Satarkar dies

Satarkar used to give religious discourses across Maharashtra and foreign countries.
Last Updated 26 October 2023, 11:18 IST

Follow Us

Thane: Noted kirtankar Baba Maharaj Satarkar died at Nerul in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 89.

Satarkar used to give religious discourses across Maharashtra and foreign countries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a condolence message said Satarkar's death was a great loss to the state.

"He was like a guiding light in his field. Baba Maharaj's luscious voice and his style of presentation were melodious. The contribution of Baba Maharaj will always be remembered.”

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 October 2023, 11:18 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT