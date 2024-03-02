‘Research funding, agile regulation key to seizing new opportunities in space sector’

Indian Space Association (ISpA) is a policy advocacy body that works for the collaborative development of India’s private space industry. Engaging with the government and other stakeholders, the association has contributed to the formulation of relevant policies and regulatory frameworks. Wg Cdr Satyam Kushwaha (Retd.), Director, ISpA, tells DH’s R Krishnakumar what ambitious missions and the rise of a policy-backed private industry could mean to India – from space diplomacy to social good. Edited excerpts:

High-profile space missions including Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, and the upcoming Gaganyaan, have been important markers for India’s space power aspirations. What are the big takeaways from these missions?

The recent missions like Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 and XpoSAT showcase India's growing capabilities in undertaking complex deep space exploration. Their success builds technological capacities and global trust in India's space programme. The key takeaways include mastering usable technologies like soft-landing, achieving valuable science outcomes that aid future interplanetary travel, and signalling India's seriousness in the domain to international partners.

How well is India placed to leverage these leaps in the area of space diplomacy, considering that we are also engaged in international missions with agencies like NASA and JAXA?

The joint missions like the upcoming NISAR mission with NASA and LUPEX mission with JAXA allow leveraging diverse expertise to accomplish challenging scientific endeavours beyond individual agency capacity. For India, they aid technology exchange and responsible cooperation, catalysing growth across the global space industry. As an emerging private sector matures, India is well poised to transition its space diplomacy from buyer to collaborator to provider, across the space value chain.