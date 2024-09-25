Retirement rule, breaking parties: Arvind Kejriwal levels series of accusations against BJP in letter to Mohan Bhagwat

During the Lok Sabha campaign, Kejriwal had claimed that Modi would retire next September when he turns 75, and Shah, not Yogi Adityanath, would succeed him. Shah had then said that the rule does not apply to Modi.

Referring to a controversial statement by Nadda during an interview that the BJP has grown stronger and does not need RSS for electioneering, Kejriwal said the country wants to know what he felt about it. He said RSS is like a mother to the BJP while asking whether the son has grown bigger than the mother.

He also asked Bhagwat whether he raised issues like breaking parties and inducting corrupt leaders with Modi.

Kejriwal alleged in the letter that the BJP was luring leaders to their parties by offering them positions or through threats using ED-CBI and unseating governments. “Is it good for the country and the democracy to overthrow elected governments? Is RSS in agreement with capturing power through dishonest means?” he asked.

On BJP siding with leaders who it has accused of corruption, he referred to NCP’s Ajit Pawar without naming him. He said the BJP formed a government with a leader days after the Prime Minister himself accused him of corruption to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore and even made him a deputy chief minister.

“Has the RSS wanted the BJP to like this? Don’t you feel bad about this?” he added.