<p>New Delhi: Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rhea-chakraborty">Rhea Chakraborty</a> said she has finally received passport back after five years.</p><p>Chakraborty was given back the document after the Bombay High Court ruled in her favour in connection to her late partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.</p><p>The 33-year-old actor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Friday. It featured her holding the passport at the airport.</p>.Aryan Khan vs Sameer Wankhede: Everything you need to know about their rivalry.<p>The caption read, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! Satyameva Jayate."</p>.<p>The actor was taken into custody following the death of Rajput in June of 2020. She was taken into the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September in a drug case also linked to Rajput's death after which was granted bail after depositing her passport to NCB.</p><p>Best known for her performances in <em>Sonali Cable</em> and <em>Jalebi</em> she was last seen in the film <em>Chehre</em> (2021) which also starred Amitach Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.</p><p>She also made a comeback in the television space with <em>MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand</em> and <em>MTV Roadies: Double Cross</em>.</p>