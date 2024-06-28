Rich nations should provide finance to developing countries to tackle climate crisis: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Developed countries historically responsible for maximum carbon emissions should come forward and own the responsibility of providing finance to developing countries to address the climate crisis, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on June 28.

Climate finance will be at the centre of the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the world will reach the deadline to agree on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) -- the new amount developed nations must mobilise every year starting in 2025 to support climate action in developing countries.