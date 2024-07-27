Rifleman Mohit Rathour, killed in terror attack in J&K's Kupwara, to be cremated with full state honours

Badaun (UP): Rifleman Mohit Rathour, who on Saturday lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, will be cremated with full state honours in his village in Badaun district of UP on Sunday, an official said.

Rathour, 27, was the only son of his parents. He had joined the Army in 2017.

The body of Rathour will reach his Sabhanagar village in Islamnagar police station area of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. It will be cremated with full state honours after last rites. The entire village is shocked by the news of Rathour falling to terrorist attack.