Right to know paramount in democracy: Justice Khanna

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the voters right to access information can't be curtailed on the pretext of privacy and the desire to check the flow to unaccounted money to the political parties, as the right to know is paramount for free and fair elections and democracy.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, a part of the five-judge bench, rejected the Union government's argument in defence of Electoral Bonds Scheme that the donor may like to keep his identity anonymous, holding it is a mere ipse dixit assumption.

"The plea of infringement of the right to privacy has no application at all if the donor makes the contribution, that too through a banking channel, to a political party. It is the transaction between the donor and the third person," he said.