Right to sexuality of a person is systematically dismantled in child marriage: Supreme Court

The CJI, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said for women to exercise full, free, and informed consent as outlined in Article 16(1)(b) of Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women 1979 (CEDAW), they must possess the cognitive capacity to comprehend the meaning and responsibilities associated with marriage.

“Despite the enactment of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the abysmal number of prosecutions and the continued existence of the practice violates the essence of this court’s holding. These rights and values are equally iterated in international law to which India owes an obligation," the bench said.

The CJI said when the woman is married as a child, her education is arrested in place during a pivotal period of brain development, and the minority of a woman’s age at the time of her marriage has a heightened impact on her education.