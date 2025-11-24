RIP Dharmendra | 'Great loss to Indian cinema,' PM Modi, President Murmu express grief
Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday in Mumbai. He was 89. Considered as one of the most handsome and commercially successful stars, Dharmendra has given numerous hit films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh'. Follow this space for all updates.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Dharmendra ji. A legendary actor, he touched the hearts of millions with his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and…
भारतीय फ़िल्म जगत ने आज एक बहुमूल्य सितारा खो दिया। मशहूर अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। 2012 में पद्मभूषण से सम्मानित, धर्मेंद्र ने दशकों तक सिनेमा प्रेमियों के दिलों पर राज किया और अपने अभूतपूर्व अभिनय व सादगीपूर्ण जीवन से एक गहरी छाप छोड़ी।
The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he…
Saddened by the demise of legendary actor and former BJP MP Dharmendra ji. An era of Indian cinema has come to an end today. He will always be remembered for his remarkable acting and invaluable contribution to Indian cinema. May the Almighty give strength to his family and loved…