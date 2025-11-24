Menu
RIP Dharmendra | 'Great loss to Indian cinema,' PM Modi, President Murmu express grief

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday in Mumbai. He was 89. Considered as one of the most handsome and commercially successful stars, Dharmendra has given numerous hit films like 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh'. Follow this space for all updates.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 10:13 IST
Highlights
14:5024 Nov 2025

RIP Dharmendra | Dharmendra: The star who could do it all, and did

15:4324 Nov 2025

RIP Dharmendra | His contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations: Naidu

15:4024 Nov 2025

RIP Dharmendra | Dharmendra left a deep impression with his unparalleled acting and simple life: Kharge

15:2624 Nov 2025
15:1324 Nov 2025

RIP Dharmendra | President Murmu expresses grief, says great loss to Indian cinema

14:5624 Nov 2025

RIP Dharmendra | An era of Indian cinema has come to an end today: Anurag Thakur

Published 24 November 2025, 08:47 IST
