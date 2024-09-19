Rise in gold purchase anticipated after cut in gold import duties

Mumbai: The recent cut in gold import duties from 15 per cent to 6 per cent is anticipated to lead to a notable rise in gold purchases nationwide, especially during the upcoming festive and wedding seasons.

According to a report by PL Capital–Prabhudas Lilladher, one of the financial services organisations in India, given the gold's cultural and religious importance, along with its status as a valuable investment, this reduction is expected to significantly boost demand.

In the report Band, Baaja, Baaraat & Markets, it was pointed out that the Indian stock market frequently sees a boost during the festive and wedding seasons, largely driven by heightened consumer spending.

Sectors such as retail, hospitality, jewellery, and automobiles see substantial benefits from this increased demand.