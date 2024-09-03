Road crashes biggest cause of deaths due to unintentional injuries: Report

"The global injury and violence prevention community has made good progress in building evidence on what works to prevent road traffic deaths, falls and violence against children and women, among other injuries. However, injuries and violence still take the lives of around 4.4 million (44 lakh) people every year. Much more action is needed. Safety 2024 will be a unique opportunity for our community to share the latest knowledge and experiences and generate further momentum to save lives," he said.