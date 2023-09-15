Row over non-payment of stipend to MBBS interns: SC seeks report from National Medical Commission

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the NMC to file a report giving details about the claim of petitioners that 70 per cent of medical colleges do not pay any stipend to MBBS interns and what steps have been taken to ensure payment of stipend to them as per the norms.

Advocate Vaibhav Gagghar, appearing for students seeking stipend said a recent NMC report stated that 70 per cent of the medical colleges in the country are not paying stipends to their interns.