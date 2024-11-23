Home
Royal tour of India in offing for King Charles, Queen Camilla: Report

The couple’s last official visit to India was in 2019, when Charles was the Prince of Wales, with the focus areas being climate change, sustainability and social finance.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 11:47 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 11:47 IST
India NewsWorld newsUKKing Charles III

