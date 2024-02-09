RSP, Trinamool MPs move motions in Lok Sabha 'disapproving' White Paper

New Delhi: RSP MP N K Premachandran on Friday moved a motion in Lok Sabha “disapproving” the contents of the ‘White Paper on Indian Economy’, saying it is a “political attempt” to ignore the “valuable efforts” of the previous UPA government.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy also moved a Substitute Motion disapproving the White Paper. He said it is a “flop” document.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tabled the White Paper in Parliament on Thursday.

In his motion tabled under Rule 342 of Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Premachandran said making “baseless allegations” against the previous government after being in power for past ten years us “unfair, improper, unjust and against all basic tenets of Parliamentary democracy”.

“This is a political attempt to ignore the valuable efforts of the previous UPA government and the contributions of the renowned economists, scientists and experts of the country during the period 2004-2014,” the Kollam MP said.