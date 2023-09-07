RSS chief should tell govt to hold caste census: RJD leader Manoj Jha

The RJD leader said, "They are the followers of (former RSS chief MS) Golwalkar... But I'm happy at least that they have started thinking according to the Constitution."

"They call themselves a social organisation, but they are a political organisation and they run the government...Why are you quiet on the caste census," he said referring to the RSS, which is the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Jha said the RSS chief should tell the government to conduct a caste census. "Tell the government to agree for a caste census. Otherwise what you said is mere lip service to make headlines," he said.