'Running bulldozer over laws': SC on threats to demolish house of accused

New Delhi: In a strong observation against "bulldozer justice", the Supreme Court on Thursday said in a country where actions of the state are governed by the rule of law, the transgression by a family member cannot lead to demolition of their legally constructed house or it would be equivalent to running bulldozer over the laws.

Hearing a plea by Javedali Mahebubmiya Saiyed, a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia and S V N Bhatti said threats of demolition of the house of an accused in a country governed by the Rule of Law is inconceivable.

"In a country where actions of the State are governed by the rule of law, the transgression by a family member cannot invite action against other members of the family or their legally constructed residence. Alleged involvement in crime is no ground for demolition of a property," the bench said.