'Samvidhan Hatya Divas', MUDA, and Nagendra hog the limelight as parties awaits 'litmus test' of bypoll results

In an announcement that was bound to get a lot of bouquets and brickbats (now with Opposition's respectable numbers in the House), the PM's second-in-command announced that the day June 25 will be henceforth commemorated as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to mark the 'massive contributions' of those who endured inhuman pains of the period.

This will help in keeping "the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defence of the democracy alive in every Indian", he added.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh was expectedly quick to react, as he called it "another headline grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM". In line with the Opposition's rhetoric of calling the Lok Sabha election results a political and moral defeat for the BJP, Ramesh christened June 4 as 'Modi Mukti Diwas'! We can expect more reactions from others soon as we roll into the weekend because who needs actual issues resolved when we can instead commemorate ailings of the common man for every day of the calendar year?!

