Sanatan Dharma row: BJP eyes 'proper response' based on facts, not rhetoric

The tactical change in government messaging comes a day after the DMK scion tried to draw the BJP further into the debate by citing the omission of President Droupadi Murmu from the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an example of ‘Sanatan Dharma’. “The President of India Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the Parliament. That is an example of Sanatan Dharma,” Udayanidhi told reporters on Tuesday.

The note of caution seems to emanate from the fact that the government would want to tread with extreme caution on a politically sensitive issue just ahead of the state Assembly polls. The party is wary that the issue could be utilised by the Opposition to further mobilise the Dalit vote bank.

Udhayanidhi continued to put pressure on the BJP, and on Tuesday, in a post on X on account of Teacher’s Day, he made a reference to Dronacharya from Mahabharat. “Teachers are incomparable people who always think only about the future generation. The bond between our Dravidian movement and teachers who preach virtue without asking thumbs up,” the post read.

Udhayanidhi has found support from Karnataka ministers, too. After Priyank Kharge took on Udhayanidhi’s critics, senior Congress leader and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara questioned the origins of Hinduism, and speaking at an event at Hubbali on Tuesday, said, “When was Hinduism born and who started it is still a question.”