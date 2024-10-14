Satellite images show new Chinese settlement under construction near Pangong Lake

“China is rapidly constructing a settlement just 8.5 km from Pangong Tso’s northern bank, with over 100 buildings already in place since work began in April 2024,” Y Nithiyanandam, head of the geospatial research programme at the Takshashila Institution was quoted in a report.

The disputed boundary between the two neighbours runs through the lake and finger areas on the northern banks of Pangong lake witnessed several conflict situations between the border guarding troops of the two countries.

“Unlike typical Xiaokang (border defence) villages, this site includes larger structures likely intended for administrative use. A 150m-long tiny strip located at the south-east part of the site, likely for helicopter operations, is also being levelled,” he said.

Located inside a valley surrounded by tall peaks, the new settlement can possibly be a forward base or an establishment housing personnel. There is no comment from the Indian authorities on the new satellite images.