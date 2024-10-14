Satellite images show new Chinese settlement under construction near Pangong Lake

“China is rapidly constructing a settlement just 8.5 km from Pangong Tso’s northern bank, with over 100 buildings already in place since work began in April 2024,” Y Nithiyanandam, head of the geospatial research programme at the Takshashila Institution was quoted in a report.
The disputed boundary between the two neighbours runs through the lake and finger areas on the northern banks of Pangong lake witnessed several conflict situations between the border guarding troops of the two countries.
“Unlike typical Xiaokang (border defence) villages, this site includes larger structures likely intended for administrative use. A 150m-long tiny strip located at the south-east part of the site, likely for helicopter operations, is also being levelled,” he said.
Located inside a valley surrounded by tall peaks, the new settlement can possibly be a forward base or an establishment housing personnel. There is no comment from the Indian authorities on the new satellite images.
New Delhi too is ramping up its border infrastructure along the entire stretch of the LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
The budget for the Border Roads Organisation has gone up sharply in recent years with the BRO finishing 125 infrastructure projects in 2023-24. It will commence the construction of over four km long Shinkun La tunnel, which will become the world’s highest tunnel at 15,800 ft and provide an all weather connectivity to Leh.
With infrastructure development gathering pace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week inaugurated 75 BRO projects including 22 roads and 51 bridges mostly in the states bordering the LAC. Programmes have also been taken up to improve connectivity and other facilities at border villages.
Published 14 October 2024, 16:55 IST