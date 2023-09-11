Saudi Arabia joins India to send message to Pakistan: Stop using terror against other nations

The joint statement apparently reflected Saudi Arabia’s support for India’s view on the export of terrorism from Pakistan, albeit without directly referring to any specific source for the menace.

MBS, who was in New Delhi for the G20 summit, stayed back for a day for a state visit to India. Apart from his meeting with the prime minister, the Saudi Arabian crown prince also called on President Draupadi Murmu on Monday.

Islamabad was expecting that MBS would have a stopover in Pakistan, either while travelling to India or while returning to Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, however, postponed the visit of the Crown Prince to Islamabad, apparently to avoid clubbing his visits to two South Asian nations and thus hurting the sensitivities of New Delhi. Pakistan, which is going through an economic crisis, has been hoping for some big-ticket investment announcements by Saudi Arabia.

Modi and MBS on Monday also stressed the need to prevent access to weapons including missiles and drones to commit terrorist acts against other countries.

“The two sides also stressed the importance of strengthening security cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and its financing. Both sides emphasized that terrorism, in all its forms, remains one of the gravest threats to humanity,” according to the joint statement issued after the meeting between the two leaders. “They agreed that there cannot be any justification for any act of terror for any reason whatsoever. They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture.”