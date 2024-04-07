SC allows retired cop monitoring Manipur violence probe to travel abroad

"Dattatraya Padsalgikar has indicated that he would be travelling to the US and Europe on a personal visit from May 1, 2024 to May 29, 2024. The request is taken on record and the officer is permitted to travel abroad," the bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The hearing on Manipur ethnic violence cases has now been posted for hearing on April 29.

The top court on August 7 last year had appointed Padsalgikar to "monitor" the CBI probe into the instances of sexual violence in Manipur.

Padsalgikar, a 1982 batch IPS officer, was on deputation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for a few years until he was named as the Mumbai Police commissioner on January 30, 2016.

He served as the head of Mumbai Police till June 29, 2018 before being elevated as the Maharashtra DGP.

On October 29, 2019, he was appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor.

It had also named a three-member committee of former high court judges, headed by retired J-K High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of the Manipur ethnic violence.