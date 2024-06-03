Supreme Court asks all stakeholder states to discuss to address Delhi's demand for more water

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Upper Yamuna River Board to convene an emergency meeting of all the concerned stakeholder States to resolve the water crisis faced by the residents of Delhi, amidst a sweltering heatwave leading to shortage in the national capital.
A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice K V Viswanthan asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, to facilitate the Board's meeting on June 5, as the June 4 would be the counting date for votes in the general elections.
The court asked the Upper Yamuna River Board to file a detailed status by June 6 in the emergency meeting.
During the course of the hearing, Himachal Pradesh government told the top court that it was ready to give its excess water to the Delhi by canals through Haryana.
Mehta said Board can meet and arrange for additional water, but he pointed out that Delhi government must stop nearly 50% wastage of water supplied to the national capital.
In the light of severe heatwave and sweltering heat, the Delhi government in its plea stated, “Access to water is one of the basic human rights of an individual. Not only is water essential for sustenance, but access to water also forms an essential component of the guarantee of dignity and a quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution."
The current water crisis, which may only get worse given peak summers and ongoing water shortage, violates the right to a dignified and quality life of the people of the NCT of Delhi, who are unable to access even adequate clean drinking water, the Delhi government claimed in its petition through Minister Atishi.
The plea sought a direction to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh govt for supplying more water to the national capital keeping in view the severe water woes faced by it.
The temperatures in Delhi recently almost touched 50 degrees Celsius and people are unable to get any relief so far, as the South West monsoon is to hit Delhi not likely before June 20-25.
According to reports, many areas in Delhi including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp, Geeta colony in East Delhi, Patel Nagar, various North and South Delhi parts, Mehrauli and Chhatarpur and others faced acute water shortages. Many people in these areas failed to get even the minimum water, although they stood in queue to get at least a bucket of water.
Published 03 June 2024, 07:31 IST