Supreme Court asks all stakeholder states to discuss to address Delhi's demand for more water

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Upper Yamuna River Board to convene an emergency meeting of all the concerned stakeholder States to resolve the water crisis faced by the residents of Delhi, amidst a sweltering heatwave leading to shortage in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice K V Viswanthan asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, to facilitate the Board's meeting on June 5, as the June 4 would be the counting date for votes in the general elections.

The court asked the Upper Yamuna River Board to file a detailed status by June 6 in the emergency meeting.

During the course of the hearing, Himachal Pradesh government told the top court that it was ready to give its excess water to the Delhi by canals through Haryana.

Mehta said Board can meet and arrange for additional water, but he pointed out that Delhi government must stop nearly 50% wastage of water supplied to the national capital.

In the light of severe heatwave and sweltering heat, the Delhi government in its plea stated, “Access to water is one of the basic human rights of an individual. Not only is water essential for sustenance, but access to water also forms an essential component of the guarantee of dignity and a quality of life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution."