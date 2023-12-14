JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC asks Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa to delete controversial posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

The court noted that although it may be impossible to delete all the posts, Roopa should at least put up a post stating that she will be withdrawing all her controversial comments against Sindhuri.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 17:14 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed senior Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa to delete some of her controversial social media posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri by Friday.

The bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by Roopa seeking to quash a criminal defamation complaint filed by Sindhuri.

The court noted that although it may be impossible to delete all the posts, Roopa should at least put up a post stating that she will be withdrawing all her controversial comments against Sindhuri.

The bench also said that it is disappointed that the two officers did not resolve their disputes amicably.

"If IAS-IPS officers fight like this, how will the administration work? (sic)," the bench asked.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on Friday, instructing Roopa to file an affidavit.

Sindhuri has asserted that Roopa conducted a "character assassination" against her through social media posts.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 December 2023, 17:14 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtIASIPS

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT