SC asks Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa to delete controversial posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed senior Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa to delete some of her controversial social media posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri by Friday.
The bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by Roopa seeking to quash a criminal defamation complaint filed by Sindhuri.
The court noted that although it may be impossible to delete all the posts, Roopa should at least put up a post stating that she will be withdrawing all her controversial comments against Sindhuri.
The bench also said that it is disappointed that the two officers did not resolve their disputes amicably.
"If IAS-IPS officers fight like this, how will the administration work? (sic)," the bench asked.
The court fixed the matter for further hearing on Friday, instructing Roopa to file an affidavit.
Sindhuri has asserted that Roopa conducted a "character assassination" against her through social media posts.