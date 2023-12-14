SC asks Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa to delete controversial posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed senior Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa to delete some of her controversial social media posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri by Friday.

The bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by Roopa seeking to quash a criminal defamation complaint filed by Sindhuri.

The court noted that although it may be impossible to delete all the posts, Roopa should at least put up a post stating that she will be withdrawing all her controversial comments against Sindhuri.