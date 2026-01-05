<p>Activists <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/umar-khalid">Umar Khalid</a> and Sharjeel Imam were <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi-riots-case-umar-khalid-sharjeel-imam-stand-on-different-footing-supreme-court-rejects-bail-plea-of-duo-3851710">denied bail</a> by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday in the 2020 Delhi riots case, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.</p><p>However, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the case.</p><p>The Court added that Khalid and Imam can "move for bail on completion of examination of protected witnesses or completion of one year from present order."</p>.Delhi riots case | 'Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam stand on different footing': Supreme Court rejects bail plea of duo.<p><strong>Here is a chronology of events in Delhi riots case:</strong></p><ul><li><p>February 23, 2020: Riots broke out in Northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>January 28, 2020: Sharjeel Imam was arrested for speeches made during anti-CAA protests.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>August 2020: Imam was arrested in larger conspiracy case.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>September 2020: Umar Khalid was arrested in larger conspiracy case. Other accused were arrested in same year.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>September 16, 2020: Charge sheet filed under relevant provisions of UAPA and IPC against 15 accused.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>November 22, 2020: First supplementary chargesheet filed.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>February 24, 2021: Second supplementary chargesheet filed.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>March 2, 2022: Third supplementary charge sheet was filed.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>June 7, 2023: Last chargesheet was filed.</p></li></ul><p>In 2022, trial court dismissed bail pleas of accused persons.</p><ul><li><p>2022-24: Several accused persons move Delhi High Court against bail rejection orders of trial courts.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>July 9: Delhi High Court reserves order on bail pleas of accused persons.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>September 2, 2025: Delhi High Court rejects bail pleas of Khalid, Imam and other co-accused.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>December 10, 2025: Supreme Court reserves its verdict after concluding hearings.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>December 16-29: Delhi court grants interim bail to Umar Khalid for 15 days to attend his sister's wedding.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>January 5, 2026: Supreme Court denies bail to Khalid and Imam. Grants bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and others.</p></li></ul>.<p>Umar Khalid's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/i-have-nothing-to-say-umar-khalids-father-on-supreme-court-bail-denial-3851787">father S Q R Ilyas</a> on Monday said he has nothing to say about the Supreme Court not giving bail to his son in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.</p><p>"I have nothing to say. The judgement is before you," Ilyas said.<br></p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>