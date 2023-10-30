SC directs Centre to collect data from states, UTs on social security schemes for persons with disability

Section 24 of the 2016 Act deals with social security and section 24 (1) says, "The appropriate government shall within the limit of its economic capacity and development formulate necessary schemes and programmes to safeguard and promote the right of persons with disabilities for adequate standard of living to enable them to live independently or in the community: provided that the quantum of assistance to the persons with disabilities under such schemes and programmes shall be at least 25 per cent higher than the similar schemes applicable to others."

Jayant Singh Raghav, president of the organisation, had told the bench that proviso to section 24 (1) of the Act provides that the quantum of assistance to be extended to persons with disabilities needs to be 25 per cent more than those given to others under similar social welfare schemes.