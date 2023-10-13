SC directs for a fresh evaluation of conditions of woman seeking to end over 26-week pregnancy

The Supreme Court on Friday directed for a fresh evaluation of the physical and medical conditions of a 26-week pregnant woman, who sought permission for abortion due to her mental ailments.

The court also ordered the medical board at AIIMS to ascertain the health of her foetus on Friday itself.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took into consideration claims by the woman, a mother of two children, that she suffered from depression and severe postpartum psychosis.

The court noted that advocate Amit Mishra on behalf of the woman submitted a bunch of prescriptions that the petitioner has been undergoing treatment for postpartum psychosis since October 10, 2022. The bench said the initial handwritten prescription doesn't specify the nature of the ailment for which the drugs were administered and that all prescriptions are silent on the nature of the ailment.

"Having regards to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, it would be necessary to have a medical opinion of AIIMS on the following, whether the foetus is suffering from any abnormality. Whether there is any evidence to suggest that continuance of pregnancy full term would be jeopardised by drugs prescribed," the bench said.

The earlier report of AIIMS states that the foetus is normal, in order to place the matter beyond doubt, further report may be submitted, the court said.The bench also granted liberty to AIIMS to carry out their own independent evaluation of the mental and physical condition of the petitioner.

The court fixed the matter for consideration on Monday.On Thursday, the court had asked the woman to reconsider her decision to terminate the pregnancy as her foetus is a viable unborn child now and it can't kill her.

The court also reflected upon a serious ethical dilemma for the doctors since terminating the pregnancy would amount to foeticide.

"Autonomy of woman must trump, but what about the unborn child, nobody is appearing for her. How do you balance out the rights of the unborn child?" the bench had asked.

On Wednesday, two women judges of the Supreme Court disagreed on whether to allow or not the termination of a 26-week pregnancy of the woman, who was earlier allowed by the court to abort it.